Two Dead as Suspect Opens Fire at Lahore Airport in Pakistan - Reports

New Delhi (Sputnik): At least two people were killed and one was left seriously wounded when a person opened fire at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport in Pakistan on Wednesday.

Police have reportedly managed to detain the suspected shooter from the site of the incident. According to a police official, the person opened fire at people while they were returning after performing Umrah (a Muslim ritual).

The police did not divulge any details about the shooter following the preliminary questioning.

Exclusive!! Inside Details Of Firing At Lahore Airporthttps://t.co/06wvJcBN83 — City42 (@city42) July 3, 2019

​The incident took place in the arrivals area outside the main airport building. SP Cantt Safdar Raza Qazi said one person had been injured and was in critical condition. Local media outlets have, meanwhile, reported that the firing was over a personal dispute. Further investigation is underway.

The local administration has deployed more security personnel after the shooting incident. A forensic team is already on site, while entry and exit points to the airport have been closed.