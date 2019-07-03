Xi Calls for Closer Political Ties Between China and Turkey

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday at the meeting with visiting Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan that his government wanted to step up political cooperation with Turkey.

"The two countries need to raise the level of political cooperation, strengthen strategic ties and respect each other’s vested interests and concerns over sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity", Xi was cited as saying by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Xi said he appreciated Erdogan’s opposition to any activities on Turkish soil that sought to break up China and valued his support for China’s fight against terrorism.

The visit comes as both Turkey and China are reportedly at a low point in their relations with Washington over Ankara’s missile deal with Russia and the US-Chinese trade imbalances.

Moreover, ties between the two countries soured this year after a Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman slammed China for mistreating the Muslim majority Uighur population in the autonomous Xinjiang province.

The Turkish official said over a million people belonging to this Turkic-speaking minority were tortured in what China calls vocational training centers, aimed to address root causes of extremism.

Back then, Beijing protested Ankara’s statements, calling them "disgusting." Soon after a harsh exchange, in early March, the Chinese Embassy in Turkey announced the decision to temporarily close the Consulate General in Izmir. The diplomatic mission, however, stated that the decision had been made for a number of reasons such as "effectiveness and integration of resources."

Erdogan, however, has recently praised progress in his country’s ties with China, both bilaterally and within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, where Turkey is a dialogue partner. The Turkish president said the two countries were on the same page economically. Turkey supports China’s flagship Belt and Road Initiative, which seeks to link it to other Asian and European nations via infrastructure projects.