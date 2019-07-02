New Delhi (Sputnik): A woman in Indian cosmopolitan city of Mumbai has alleged that a man, pretending to be a policeman, sexually assaulted her on the pretext that he could actually shield her drug-addict son from facing a court case.

According to the 41-year-old woman, the man, Dinesh Parmar, disguised himself as a police officer and lured her to a resort claiming he could help her son. She was deceived by his uniform and agreed to meet him.

An FIR has been filed at the city’s Arnala Police Station.

According to the police complaint, the woman first met Parmar in 2017. He raped her after falsely claiming he could help her son avoid criminal charges.

"He asked me what I was doing in court. I told him that my son is a drug- addict and was arrested for theft " she said, adding 'but later he threatened to file additional charges against my son if I didn’t meet him at Kalamb Beach in Mumbai."

Parmar allegedly then took the victim to a nearby resort and raped her. Following the incident, the man kept on mentally harassing the woman by compelling her to meet again. After her constant refusals, the man visited her workplace and threatened her with dire consequences. He later posted her photographs on social media, the woman alleged.

She claimed to have approached police initially but was not allowed to file the mandatory FIR. When she visited the police station again with her daughter, to register the First Information Report (FIR), she met with the same refusals. She later threatened the police, saying she would set herself on fire in front of the police station.

The Arnala Police finally registered the case against the accused. However, he is yet to be apprehended.

Arnala police station has refused to divulge any details.