Some 54 Flights Diverted From Mumbai to Nearby Airports Due to Heavy Rains - Reports

Heavy rains started battering India's financial capital Mumbai early on Monday causing reportedly a disruption to the local commuter train network and delaying flights from the country's second-busiest airport.
According to the NDTV broadcaster, the main runway at Mumbai airport remains closed on Tuesday after a SpiceJet flight overshot its mark while landing amid heavy rainfall at around 11.45 p.m. on Monday. Boeing 737-800 is reportedly still stranded at the end of the runway. A secondary runway is operational, however, flights are likely to be delayed, according to the NDTV.
