Female Indian MP Winning Accolades for Standing Up to Orthodox Muslim Clerics

Jahan, a Trinamool Congress MP, is a Muslim by religion but married into a Jain family. She recently won many hearts by seeking the blessings of the Indian Parliament’s Speaker in front of entire parliament just after her swearing-in as a member of lower house.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Nusrat Jahan, an actress-turned-first-time Indian parliamentarian has fast become the talk of the town for hitting back at Muslim organisations which have taken offence to her dressing up as a traditional married Hindu woman, supporting red vermillion on her forehead and wearing Mangalsutra.

Some orthodox Muslim clerics from Deoband even issued an Islamic edict against Jahan for her “un-Islamic” attire and conduct while taking the oath as an MP in Parliament.

Hitting back at the clerics, the Bengali film actress-turned-politician tweeted that being Indian is and will always be her only identity: “We r indian and thats our only identification proud Indian and (sic) will be Love u:”

Paying heed or reacting to comments made by hardliners of any religion only breeds hatred and violence, and history bears testimony to that.. #NJforInclusiveIndia #Youthquake #secularIndia

​Jahan’s curt reply created a sensation on social media, winning her accolades from many celebrities and netizens for standing up for herself and 'Indian values' while projecting herself as a strong, independent woman of modern India.

Paying heed or reacting to comments made by hardliners of any religion only breeds hatred and violence, and history bears testimony to that, added the young politician.

Jahan was also applauded by her good friend and co-actor-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty, who stated that being Indian shall be their only identity.

We truely support #NusratJahan decision & she is free 2live of her choices as written our Constitution. Those #Fatwas are anti-constitutional & abolishing Right to Freedom.Who had given them right to make laws?

MuslimWomen have to open up their minds & r free 2 marry of choices — Akshay Chauhan (@AkshayVChauhan) July 1, 2019

Nusrat Jahan is quite right that no one can say against her dress. She has every right to marry anyone. No-one can infringe her fandamental rights enshrined in the constitution of India. — Moti Daftari (@mldaftari9) July 1, 2019

Indian Mullahs issue Fatwa against MP Nusrat Jahan denouncing her for marrying a non-Muslim and for wearing a Bindi and Sindoor. Same Mullah silent on Indian Muslim men marrying non-Muslim women. https://t.co/We5wwNBeZx — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) June 29, 2019

While #NusratJahan had the guts to stand up to the Clerics at Dar-ul-Uloom...young @ZairaWasimmm clearly couldn't take the pressure & announced her “disassociation" from #Bollywood as it interfered with her "faith"

Barring a few exceptions, Muslim Liberals won't dare oppose this. pic.twitter.com/cLiu33Egbx — The DeshBhakt (@akashbanerjee) June 30, 2019