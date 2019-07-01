For a month now, protesters have been demonstrating against the amendments proposed to the extradition bill in Hong Kong that - if approved - will allow the extraditions of people to any jurisdiction, including mainland China.

Demonstrators have stormed into the Legislative Council (LegCo) Secretariat of Hong Kong and vandalised the entrances after besieging the building for hours on Monday - the 22nd anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China, South China Morning Post reported.

They are said to have smashed glass doors and removed metal bars in a sign of protest against amendments to an extradition bill, which would allow Hong Kong to hand over suspects to any jurisdiction, including Taiwain, Macau and mainland China.

BREAKING Dozens of HK protesters have entered the Legco chamber pic.twitter.com/Cl5nd3f4sF — Phila Siu (Bobby) (@phila_siu) 1 июля 2019 г.

Protesters are now swarming inside Legco. Police (who were in this very spot before) nowhere to be seen. pic.twitter.com/qLDD7kpFeO — Antony Dapiran (@antd) 1 июля 2019 г.

#antiELAB protesters taking metal barricades from the LegCo to place on Lung Wo Road. pic.twitter.com/paQ8Z5zJGG — Rachel Cheung (@RachelCheung1) 1 июля 2019 г.

The protesters have as well sprayed the walls with graffiti, some of which reportedly read "anti-extradition law" and "it is the government that forces us to do this".

The SAR Regional Emblem was another target. Protesters also smashed things on some lawmakers’ desk in chamber. pic.twitter.com/ssyERrrmEH — Alvin Lum (@alvinllum) 1 июля 2019 г.

As they were storming the building, LegCo issed a red security alert and ordered evacuation amid concerns of growing violence.

Earlier in the day, the RTHK broadcaster reported that the Hong Kong police used batons and pepper spray to disperse demonstrators.

Mass protests erupted last month when the authorities began considering amendments to a bill to allow Hong Kong to extradite suspects to jurisdictions, with which it does not have an extradition agreement. Following the rallies, the authorities have temporarily frozen the bill, while Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has publicly apologised for the situation. Protesters, however, are pressing for the bill to be completely dropped.