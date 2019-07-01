At Least 68 Injured in Car Bomb Explosion in Kabul (Video)

KABUL (Sputnik) - The number of people injured in a strong explosion that took place in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Monday morning has reached 68, Health Ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar stated.

"Sixty-eight people, including eight children, have been injured in the blast in Kabul", he said.

A car bomb targeted the area of Puli Mahmood Khan, not far from a logistic supply compound belonging to the Afghan Defence Ministry. Several diplomatic and security departments are located in the area. The blast took place only a mile away from the presidential palace. According to eyewitnesses, the blast was followed by sporadic gunfire and other explosions.

At least 53 people were injured in a heavy explosion that hit the Afghan capital of #Kabul. The explosion took place in Puli Mahmood Khan Area, not far from a logistic supply compound belonging to the Defense Ministry. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/G8gEuFubId — Sputnik Insight (@Sputnik_Insight) July 1, 2019

Interior Ministry spokesman Nusrat Rahimi said there were two attackers, and that they had targeted the Defence Ministry's facilities.

At least three journalists from Shamshad TV were reportedly injured in the blast. Officials from the Afghanistan Football Federation also said that a number of their staff members and players received injuries, adding that their compound had been damaged.

No insurgency group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The incident comes as Taliban-US peace talks have entered their third day in the Qatari capital of Doha.