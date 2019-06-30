Trump Addresses Press After Historic DMZ Meeting With North Korea's Kim (Video)

US President Donald Trump is holding a press conference following his historic meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong-un in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), separating the two Koreas.
Standing side by side with Kim at the DMZ earlier in the day, Trump called his visit to North Korea a "great honour" and a great moment for the whole world.
They were later joined by South Korean President Moon Jae-in, in the first-ever trilateral meeting of US, North, and South Korean leaders.
