The horrifying footage shows the "Flying Saucer" attraction, collapsing in motion, at the moment when people were on it in "Istiklol" Park, in the city of Jizzakh, Uzbekistan.

The incident left a 19-year-old girl dead, the press service of the administration of the region reported on Friday.

"As a result of the crash of the "Flying Saucer" attraction, a girl, born in 1999, died at the scene of the incident," the report said.

Previously, a similar incident happened in Samarkand, when a girl was thrown away from the attraction at high speed in the city's amusement park. Falling, the girl hit a barrier and was upended. However, with the help of the eyewitnesses, she instantly stood up.