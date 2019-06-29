The incident left a 19-year-old girl dead, the press service of the administration of the region reported on Friday.
"As a result of the crash of the "Flying Saucer" attraction, a girl, born in 1999, died at the scene of the incident," the report said.
Previously, a similar incident happened in Samarkand, when a girl was thrown away from the attraction at high speed in the city's amusement park. Falling, the girl hit a barrier and was upended. However, with the help of the eyewitnesses, she instantly stood up.
