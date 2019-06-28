When India gained independence from British rule in August 1947, representatives of the Constituent Assembly requested that Article 370 be incorporated into the Indian Constitution and be applied temporarily to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Home Minister Amit Shah Said on Friday before parliament that Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which gives autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir state, is temporary and not permanent.

Video footage of the remark has gone viral on Indian social media, with some accusing politicians of "ruining the country".

​There were, however, others who were sceptical and had strong reservations about the Indian home minister’s statement on the contentious issue of Article 370, which has been debated for years in Kashmir and other parts of the country at different forums.

​Addressing members of Parliament during a Budget Session, Shah launched a scathing attack on previous governments led by the opposition Congress Party for their various acts of omission and commission in relation to the state of Jammu and Kashmir because a third of the region is now neighbouring Pakistan, not India.

Home Minister Shah further claimed India’s first PM, Jawaharlal Nehru, has to be squarely blamed for handing over that particular part of Kashmir to Pakistan without consulting his then-home minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

He was replying to a statutory resolution seeking the Indian Parliament’s permission to extend central government rule in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah asserted that the current Indian government has a 'zero tolerance' policy towards terrorism and it seeks to protect the nation’s borders and make the country safe for all.

This drew sharp reactions from members of the Congress party and led to frequent disruptions of the proceedings in parliament.

Shah also questioned the Congress Party-led opposition’s claim that the present government is trampling democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Placing data before the parliament, he said that so far central government rule has been imposed on 132 occasions in the state, of which Congress-led governments have been responsible for imposing this rule on 93 occasions.

Shah then hypothetically asked what right the opposition Congress Party has to question the present government about its democratic credentials

At the end of the debate on the issue, the Lok Sabha, the Lower House of the Indian Parliament, agreed to the government’s resolution to extend its rule in Jammu and Kashmir from 3 July.