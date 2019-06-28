Heavy Downpour Brings Indian City of Mumbai to a Halt (Video)

India’s commercial hub of Mumbai has been brought to a halt due to severe rainfall. Heavy traffic jams due to water logging and long queues outside train stations were a common sight on Friday. Meanwhile, citizens took to social media to slam the local authorities for the lack of water drainage infrastructure.

New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s cosmopolitan city of Mumbai came to a halt on Friday as it witnessed its routine hustle-bustle getting badly affected by consistent heavy rainfall throughout the day.

Known as India's commercial hub, Mumbai city on Friday was marred by heavy rainfall resulting in flooding and water logging problems around the city. As the monsoon season commenced in the western parts of India, the routines of citizens were severely affected in Mumbai’s Virar, Juhu and Mulund areas, amongst others.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the governing civic body of Mumbai, took to Twitter to inform locals about its efforts to pump out the water from all the waterlogged areas.

Water is being continuously pumped out at Britannia to ensure that water logging at Hindmata recedes as soon as possible. We thank you for your patience and cooperation, Mumbai. #MumbaiRains #AtMumbaisService #MCGMUpdate pic.twitter.com/l2YqNjNVAT — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 28, 2019

Rain-hit residents too started posted videos and photographs of the extreme weather.

A simple urge to @bmcmumbai to fix (restore) this road outside Marol Naka Metro gate no.2 to prevent any fatal injury in future to any commuter. #MumbaiRain #MumbaiRainsWithMidday pic.twitter.com/x2lnB8TXgK — Janvi (@chotu_rainbow) June 28, 2019

Bus line at vikhroli railway bridge #MumbaiRain pic.twitter.com/2bLau9Hx9Y — Sandeep Shetty (@1887001e16794cd) June 28, 2019

Facing heavy traffic congestion on roads and long queues, citizens of Mumbai took to social media to slam the local authorities for failing to improve the city’s weak drainage system. The BMC had to face the ire of netizens who complained about the problems they had to face as the city ‘came to a halt’ courtesy of the rain water.

I have lived in Mumbai for my entire life, witnessed and survived the 2005 floods 🌊 BUT every year BMC fails in it's preparation for Rains 🤦

.

Where does all the money go? 🤔#MumbaiRains #Monsoon2019 pic.twitter.com/KITRjwZKKO — gareebo_ka_Socrates (@ind_pol_noob) June 28, 2019

Why aren't the slums on various hillocks in Mumbai declared Dangerous and light, water cut-off? Slums are more prone to being washed away or damaged during heavy rains. Why compensate the illegal slum dwellers who do not pay any road tax, property tax & create bottlenecks? — Mahesh Engineer (@maheshengineer) June 28, 2019

@mybmc @CMOMaharashtra just first rains in Mumbai & water logging started ...BMC & CM says we will do everything proper at time of election that public will not face any issues . Please let me know where is BMC & CM to reply this tweet pic.twitter.com/fc7otno1x0 — Sahil desai (@cheerfuldesai) June 28, 2019

Much to the irritation of locals, such weather-related disruption has become an annual affair at the start of each monsoon season. Earlier, reports suggested that the BMC was underprepared to deal with the weather.

The weather department has forecast heavy rain in the city until at least 29 June.

The drainage system of Mumbai has been reportedly under question as low-lying areas of the city usually face the issue of water-logging during rainfall.

In 2005, Mumbai suffered a disaster after rains flooded the region around the city, killing over 1,000 people and leaving many more homeless.