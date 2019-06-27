Register
00:02 GMT +328 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A missile is launched during a long and medium-range ballistic rocket launch drill in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on August 30, 2017.

    Tick Tock: Pyongyang Warns Time is Running Out For Denuclearization Deal with US

    © REUTERS / KCNA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    1131

    North Korea’s senior diplomat for negotiations with the US warned on Thursday that “dialogue would not open by itself” and that time to reach a deal on denuclearization and the removal of economic sanctions was running out.

    The statement was carried by Pyongyang’s Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) and made by Kwon Jong Gun, director-general for US affairs at North Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    The trail of a suspected missile is seen on a commercial satellite image captured by Planet over the Hodo Peninsula in North Korea
    © REUTERS / Handout
    DPRK Says Giving Up Missile Launches Means Giving Up Self-Defence - Report

    "The dialogue would not open by itself, though the United States repeatedly talks about resumption of dialogue like a parrot without considering any realistic proposal that would fully conform with the interests of both sides," Kwon said. "If the United States is to move towards producing a result, time will not be enough."

    The director-general denounced Washington’s dodging of a return to negotiations, saying it was "becoming more and more desperate in its hostile acts,” such as the White House’s decision last week to extend six executive orders imposing economic sanctions on the country aimed at halting its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs. Kwon noted that 80% of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) economy is sanctioned at present.

    "It would be difficult to look forward to the improvement of bilateral relations and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula as long as American politics are dominated by the policy-makers who have an inveterate antagonism towards the DPRK," Kwon said. "If anyone dares to trample over our sovereignty and the right to existence, we will never hesitate to pull a muscle-flexing trigger in order to defend ourselves."

    In this photo provided by U.S. Air Force, an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016 at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.
    © AP Photo / U.S. Air Force
    WATCH: US Fires Second Minuteman III ICBM in a Month, Between DPRK Tests

    Particular ire was reserved for US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, whom Kwon accused of “sophistry” and of “viciously slandering” the socialist country, following his comments over the weekend on new reports that attacked Pyongyang for alleged human trafficking and poor religious freedom rights. North Korean officials have attacked Pompeo in the past for behaving in a “gangster-like” manner and have requested the US send a “more mature” diplomat to negotiate with them, Reuters noted.

    Earlier this week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told KCNA he had received a letter from US President Donald Trump that had “excellent content” and said would be “seriously contemplating” it, but did not elaborate further.

    Since the summit in Hanoi in February fell apart amid disagreements about lowering sanctions against the DPRK and the irreversible destruction of its nuclear and ballistic weapons programs, attempts have been made to revive the talks and organize a third summit between the two world leaders. However, apart from some letters passed between Trump and Kim, little in the way of working-level talks has been accomplished.

    However, with Trump in Japan for the G-20 summit and a scheduled visit to South Korea to follow, Stephen Biegun, Trump’s special envoy to the DPRK, has gone ahead of him to Seoul to see his South Korean counterpart, Lee Do Hoon. South Korean President Moon Jae In told reporters on Wednesday that reopening negotiations and setting up a possible third summit was at the top of their agenda.

    Radioactive Material Sign
    © Flickr / Michael Kappel
    CSIS Report: ‘Specialized Railcars’ Seen at DPRK’s Yongbyon Nuclear Site (PHOTOS)

    It’s not yet clear what Trump will do in South Korea. South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak Yon said on Thursday the US president would send “some kind of message” to Pyongyang from the demilitarized zone, but it’s unclear whether that visit will even take place. The last time Trump visited South Korea in November 2017, heavy fog prevented a DMZ visit.

    Trump’s visit also follows the first visit by a Chinese leader to the DPRK in 14 years. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Kim earlier this month to mark 70 years of friendship between the two socialist countries, which share a border. At that meeting, Xi pledged Beijing’s unconditional support for reviving friendly relations between the two countries, which have become strained in recent years as China tries to walk the careful line between supporting its historic ally and negotiating regional stability with a variety of other world powers, including the US.

    A North Korean soldier stands in front of the country's Unha-3 rocket, slated for liftoff between April 12-16, at a launching site in Tongchang-ri, North Korea on Sunday April 8, 2012.
    © AP Photo/ David Guttenfelder
    ‘Our Posture Is Not Adequate’: US Forces-Korea Warns It’s Ill-Prepared for Collapse of Diplomacy With DPRK

    Perhaps no site is more emblematic of the genesis of present tensions on the Korean Peninsula than the DMZ. A 2.5 mile-wide no-man’s land surrounded by fence and guard towers and dotted with landmines, the DMZ bifurcates Korea along the front lines where the 1950-53 shooting war between the North, South and their respective allies ground to a halt. With no negotiated peace treaty formally ending the war, nothing but a ceasefire has kept the conflict from reigniting since then.

    Pyongyang and Seoul have taken major steps in the last year toward making the peace permanent, though, including signing an end-of-war declaration in September and negotiating the lowering of some travel restrictions between the two countries, among other joint initiatives. The two Koreas also competed together in the South Korean-hosted 2018 Winter Olympics under a united Korean flag.

    Related:

    North Korean Leader’s Murdered Half Brother Was CIA Informant - Reports
    Kim Yo Jong’s Respects to Former South Korean First Lady Unlikely to Renew Inter-Korean Talks
    Chilling in Pyongyang: How North Koreans Beat the Summer Heat
    ‘Leaked’ North Korean Document Claims Kim Jong Un Doesn’t Intend to Denuclearize
    Tags:
    DMZ, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Xi Jinping, G20, denuclearization, negotiations, United States, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nostalgic About Soviet Fashion: Stylish 'It Girls' of the USSR
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse