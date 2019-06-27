Register
19:29 GMT +327 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Leonardo Dicaprio attends the premiere of National Geographic Channel's, Before The Flood, at the United Nations on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, in New York.

    Indian Netizens Hail Leonardo DiCaprio for Raising Awareness About Chennai Water Crisis

    © AP Photo / Brad Barket
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian netizens appear to be touched by Oscar winning star Leonardo DiCaprio speaking up about the acute Chennai water crisis in the Tamil Nadu State.

    Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has won many hearts amongst Indian netizens with his recent Instagram post drawing attention to the Chennai water crisis in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

    "The southern Indian city of Chennai is in crisis, after the four main water reservoirs ran dry," wrote DiCaprio in his long post. He added that the city has been battling an acute water shortage “for the last few weeks several of its water reservoirs went bone dry forcing the citizens to be dependent on water tankers”.

    View this post on Instagram

    #Regram #RG @bbcnews: "Only rain can save Chennai from this situation." A well completely empty, and a city without water. The southern Indian city of Chennai is in crisis, after the four main water reservoirs ran completely dry. The acute water shortage has forced the city to scramble for urgent solutions and residents have to stand in line for hours to get water from government tanks. As the water levels depleted, hotels and restaurants started to shut down temporarily, and the air con was turned off in the city's metro. Officials in the city continue to try and find alternative sources of water - but the community continue to pray for rain. Tap the link in our bio to read more about Chennai's water crisis. (📸 Getty Images) #chennai #watercrisis #india #bbcnews

    A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on

    The 2016 Oscar winner also mentioned the miserable situation through which the people of the region are suffering as the four main water reservoirs of the city ran dry, forcing hotels and restaurants to shut temporarily.

    The post quickly went viral across Tamil Nadu and all of India, with netizens touched by this “considerate and caring” gesture. The star is still widely remembered in the country for his portrayal of Jack Dawson in the 1997 blockbuster “Titanic”.

    The acute water crisis in Chennai was further worsened by delayed rainfall in the region.

    On 21 June, in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami informed the media that the state government plans to bring 10 million litres of water per day to Chennai by railway wagons for the next six months.

    The total cost incurred is estimated to be around $9 million.

    DiCaprio, who is a known climate champion, visited India in 2015 to film a segment for his 2016 climate change documentary film "Beyond the Flood".

     

    Related:

    Leonardo DiCaprio Visits Famous Turkish Butcher 'Salt Bae' for Steak
    'Titanic' Stars Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio Save Cancer-Stricken Woman
    ‘Not the Face!’: Photo of Leonardo DiCaprio Getting Hit by Volleyball Goes Viral
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nostalgic About Soviet Fashion: Stylish 'It Girls' of the USSR
    Twitter Fire
    Twitter Fire
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse