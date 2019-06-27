New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian netizens appear to be touched by Oscar winning star Leonardo DiCaprio speaking up about the acute Chennai water crisis in the Tamil Nadu State.

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has won many hearts amongst Indian netizens with his recent Instagram post drawing attention to the Chennai water crisis in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

"The southern Indian city of Chennai is in crisis, after the four main water reservoirs ran dry," wrote DiCaprio in his long post. He added that the city has been battling an acute water shortage “for the last few weeks several of its water reservoirs went bone dry forcing the citizens to be dependent on water tankers”.

The 2016 Oscar winner also mentioned the miserable situation through which the people of the region are suffering as the four main water reservoirs of the city ran dry, forcing hotels and restaurants to shut temporarily.

The post quickly went viral across Tamil Nadu and all of India, with netizens touched by this “considerate and caring” gesture. The star is still widely remembered in the country for his portrayal of Jack Dawson in the 1997 blockbuster “Titanic”.

@LeoDiCaprio I am the resident of chennai Thanks for the concern on water crisis and tweet on the chennai crisis. — viswanathan Raja (@raja5661) June 27, 2019

Indian netizens thanks Leonardo Dicaprio on Instagram for raising awareness about the Chennai water crisis #Chennai #ChennaiWaterCrisis #LeonardoDiCaprio pic.twitter.com/e3ZeoGBFtO — Hans Singh Rajput (@HansSingh13) June 27, 2019

Thanks @LeoDiCaprio sir for raising the issue of Chennai drought.. Chennai is in big problem right now... pic.twitter.com/NDoYAMw7Se — Indian Er Singh (@Singh_sahab205) June 27, 2019

@LeoDiCaprio thanks for the concern sir for condition in Chennai and it rained in there yesterday and will be raining for 2-3 more days and people got a bit of relief. — Nilesh Choudhary (@Nilesh767) June 27, 2019

The acute water crisis in Chennai was further worsened by delayed rainfall in the region.

On 21 June, in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami informed the media that the state government plans to bring 10 million litres of water per day to Chennai by railway wagons for the next six months.

The total cost incurred is estimated to be around $9 million.

DiCaprio, who is a known climate champion, visited India in 2015 to film a segment for his 2016 climate change documentary film "Beyond the Flood".