Register
23:42 GMT +326 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Indian Defense Ministry Seeks Shipyards Willing to Build Six New Submarines

    © Naval Group (DCNS)
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The Indian Defense Ministry set in motion last Thursday the process of getting six new submarines built under its new Strategic Partnership program, which aims to increase domestic development by partnering Indian firms with foreign ones to produce military hardware.

    The MoD sent “Requests for Expression of Interest” (REols) out to Indian shipyards on June 20, inviting bids to produce six Project 75I-class diesel-electric attack submarines for the country’s navy. The shipyards will have two months to respond, and those that make the cut will be shortlisted as Strategic Partners (SP) under the ministry’s new partnership program inaugurated last year, The Diplomat reported Wednesday.

    © YouTube screenshot
    South Korea Begins Sea Trials for New Attack Submarine

    “The Indian companies would be shortlisted based on their capability for integration of system of systems, expertise in shipbuilding domain and the financial strength,” the MoD said in a June 20 statement. “The OEMs [original equipment manufacturers] would be shortlisted primarily based on their submarine design meeting the Indian Navy’s Qualitative Requirements and qualifying the Transfer of Technology and Indigenous Content (IC) criteria.”

    Potential foreign partners for the contract include Naval Group (France), Kockums (Sweden), Rubin Design Bureau (Russia) and Howaldtswerke-Deutsche Werft (Germany), The Diplomat reported.

    Procurement of the six Project-75I subs was approved by the Defense Acquisition Council in January, although it’s been in the works since 2007, The Diplomat noted. The new boats are derived from the Kalvari-class submarines, themselves the product of a joint venture between French naval manufacturer DCNS and Mumbai’s Mazagon Dock Limited. The total cost of the submarines is projected to be 45,000 crore rupees ($6.5 billion), New Delhi Television reported.

    Spike LR ATGM
    © Photo: Natan Flayer
    India Reportedly Drops Israeli Missile Deal for Indigenously Made Replacement

    The purpose of the SP program is to create a vehicle for compliance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Make in India” program, which aims to increase the amount of home-grown technology and manufacturing of Indian arms in a bid to minimize dependency on foreign providers.

    Under the program, qualifying domestic companies will partner with foreign firms willing to engage in technology transfer. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approves the deal, and specially constituted Empowered Project Committees (EPC) oversee the entire process, the Press Trust of India reported in July 2018.

    "This will give a major fillip towards encouraging self-reliance and aligning the defence sector with the 'Make in India' initiative of the Government," the defense ministry said in July 2018, according to PTI.

    Related:

    Egyptian Navy Receives 3rd of 4 Type 209 Submarines Ordered in Germany - Reports
    India Rewards Balakot Air Strike Mastermind With Spy Agency Chief Post
    Half of Indian Anti-Satellite Test Debris Still Orbiting in Space - Harvard Astronomer
    Tags:
    procurement, Project 75, Kalvari submarine, Make in India, partnership, interest, shipyards, submarine, Indian Navy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Years After We Lost Michael Jackson, One the Greatest Pop Musicians of All Time
    Ten Years Since We've Lost Michael Jackson, One of the Greatest Pop Musicians of All Time
    Twitter Fire
    Twitter Fire
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse