Indian Politician’s Son Arrested for Thrashing Civic Official With Cricket Bat

An Indian lawmaker, who attacked a civic official with a cricket bat, has been jailed after a video of the incident went viral. The video shows Lawmaker Akash Vijayvargiya thrashing the official for ordering the demolition of an unsafe building.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Police in India’s central Madhya Pradesh state today (26 June) arrested a lawmaker from the country’s ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) for thrashing a civic official with a cricket bat. He is the son of Kailash Vijayvargiya, National General Secretary of India’s ruling BJP.

​The incident took place in full public view of the Ganji Compound locality of Indore in Madhya Pradesh. Policemen and a television crew were also present. Akash represents the Indore-3 constituency in the Madhya Pradesh State Assembly.

As television channels filmed the incident, police charged Akash Vijayvargiya for assaulting the public servant and took him into custody.

Kailash Vijayvargiya started his political career in the central Indian city of Indore and is a six-time legislator who has never lost an election in the state of Madhya Pradesh. He was also a minister in the state cabinet for over 12 years before being elevated to the party's central leadership.

— Amit Thakur (@amitthakurat61) June 26, 2019

​The young lawmaker wanted the civic authorities to stop the demolition of a building in spite of it being declared unsafe.

Anguished netizens have asked the BJP leadership to punish the unruly legislator.

Madhya Pradesh is currently administered by a Indian National Congress government.

The Congress party received a drubbing in the recent parliamentary elections held in April and May this year.