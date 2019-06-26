Indian-American Actress Priyanka Chopra’s Blonde Hair Leaves Netizens Amused

The Indian-American actress who is visiting Paris with her husband, American singer Nick Jonas, for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding has left a lot of people entertained by donning a blonde wig.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Actress Priyanka Chopra who recently drew a lot of attention from netizens for her hairdo during the Met Gala 2019, appears to have left them amused once again with her new blonde hair.

Known for her flamboyant and bold looks, the actress recently donned a blonde wig in a photograph that has gone viral. The Quantico star on Monday night was clicked wearing a Peter Pilotto one-shoulder shimmery jumpsuit in tones of gold and olive along with an icy white wig.

Priyanka is presently in Paris with her American singer husband Nick Jonas to celebrate his brother Joe Jonas’s wedding to British actress Sophie turner.

The moral-brigade of social media, who recently lampooned her by indulging in a hilarious meme riot for wearing Khaki shorts resembling Indian Hindu nationalistic body RSS, looks unforgiving this time as well.

The new "blonde" look seems to have left a lot of netizens bewildered.

Some suggested the actress nicknamed PeeCee was trying to be just like her sister-in-law to be, Turner with blonde locks, others enjoyed mocking her for being the “Indian version” of Lady Gaga.

However, there was also a section of the online fashion police which called Priyanka a “blonde bombshell” saying she “rocked” with the blonde wig.

Priyanka is not new to internet trolling. In the past, she has faced strong backlash for her marriage to Nick Jonas, who’s 10 years her junior. She also faced trolling from the fans of superstar Salman Khan for walking out of his movie "Bharat" because it clashed with her wedding dates.

The actress doesn’t have any upcoming projects lined up in Hollywood and will repatriate to shoot a Bollywood flick called “The Sky is Pink” along with Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar.