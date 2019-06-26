South African Billionaire Family Pays Peanuts for its 4,000 kg Wedding Mess at Indian Hill Station

Following the uproar by activists and netizens, the Uttarakhand state High Court has taken cognisance of the matter and instructed the local District Administration and Pollution Control Board of Auli to submit a report by July 7 on the harm caused to the environment due to the waste generated in the wedding.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Guptas, the Indian-origin billionaire family from South Africa reportedly splurged a whopping $28.5 million for a wedding organised recently on a hill in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand. But to clean up the nearly 4,000 kg of leftover waste, they have reportedly coughed off just $770 (Rs.54,000) that too, after a court’s reprimand.

The incident left a lot of netizens furious at the family’s scant regard for cleaning up the mess they left behind.

The Guptas received public ire from environmental activists and locals after videos of the generated waste went viral, and the matter reached the local court on whose directions the family deposited a sum of about $770 to the local Municipal Corporation authorities to fund the cleanup.

​Some netizens were left baffled at the miserly cleanup contribution made by the family and lashed out at the billionaire computer tycoon's family for being irresponsible. Many people urged the court to expropriate a far more substantial sum than just $770 on the family.

One agitated user suggested that the family should have rather have had the wedding back home in South Africa instead of coming and “polluting” India.

​Meanwhile, the local municipal authorities engaged 20 workers to clean up the waste left at the wedding venue.

The star-studded wedding, organised by the Gupta family in Auli hill station from 18-22 June, was attended by a host of celebrities and well-known personalities including senior politicians, Bollywood stars like Katrina Kaif, and famous yoga guru Baba Ramdev.

The Gupta family originally hails from the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The family migrated to South Africa in 1993 and since then become one of the richest families in the county with their company's business spanning across different computer-related industries.