Armed Terrorists Strike Western Province of Pakistan, Injuring Two Police - Reports

At least two policemen were injured after armed terrorists launched an attack on the Police Lines in western Pakistan’s Loralai province on Wednesday.

Police officials claimed that there were at least two attackers involved in the raid; one attacker is believed to have been killed but there is no official confirmation yet.

The attack took place as dozens of youth gathered at the Police Lines to attend the examination.

More security personnel have been called as heavy firefight is currently underway.

The injured policemen have been shifted to Civil Hospital Loralai, with the number of more injuries still unconfirmed.

This has been the third terrorist attack on the Police Lines in Loralai over the past few months; similar assaults took place in the area in January and February.