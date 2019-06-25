Three-Metre-Long Python Escapes After Killing Indonesian Owner in His Backyard

An Indonesian was squeezed to death by his giant pet while he was believed to be bathing the 17-kilogram reptile. After giving his owner a last fatal hug goodbye, the cold-blooded killer then sneaked out of his house through a pipe.

Jana, a 42-year-old resident of a village in West Java, was choked to death by his 3-metre-long pet python in his backyard, The Jakarta Post reports. The local media cite the wife of the deceased, saying that he might have met his end as he was bathing the 17-kilogram reptile.

After squeezing the life out of its master, the killer animal reportedly escaped the house through a pipe, causing alarm in the village, Rukiman, a local official, revealed. However, the villagers managed to catch the slick killer and summarily put him to death. The python is said to have been buried next to its unfortunate owner.