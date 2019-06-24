Register
22:49 GMT +324 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An Indian schoolgirl uses an electronic ID card to mark her attendance at a school in the first Indian 'Digital Village' in Akodara, some 90 kms from Ahmedabad, on 8 July 2015.

    Indian School Textbooks to Promote Women as Breadwinners, not Housewives

    © AFP 2019 / SAM PANTHAKY
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The new Indian textbooks, which feature women as pilots and police officers and a male chef are intended to make children aware of changes in society. Netizens have welcomed this attempt at “smashing gender bias”.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) - In a novel attempt to elevate the image of women in society in the Indian state of Maharashtra, a new series of government school textbooks portray women as cops and doctors, and men doing household chores like cooking and cleaning. The move is being lauded by netizens for ending the "patriarchal mindset” in Indian textbooks.

    The Maharashtra State Bureau of Textbook Production and Curriculum Research, also known as “Balbharati” seeks to reverse the gender roles in their new 2nd grade textbooks by including graphics and stories of men and women giving each other a hand in household chores. The book also shows women doing all sorts of outdoor jobs.

    ​Some of the notable examples in the book are pictures of a man and woman cleaning vegetables together, a woman working as a traffic cop and a man cooking at home. The move is being hailed by many for gender-sensitising the new generation. Twitter users have called it as a move towards “smashing gender bias” in Indian society.

    Indian textbooks for children had been criticised by female rights activists for allegedly reinforcing traditional gender roles. Many children grow up with textbooks where women toil away performing household chores and men are the proverbial breadwinners of the home.

    ​Earlier, Balbharti had said the latest move is to make the children in Indian society more gender-liberal in their thinking and to make them realise that men and women are equal. "We here at Balbharati give emphasis on experiments. With revised textbooks, students from urban as well as rural areas will have a clear understanding that men and women are equal and capable of doing any work,” an official was quoted as saying by India Today.

    Related:

    Children in India's Rebel Hotbed Chhattisgarh in the Line of Fire for Education
    India Tweaks National Education Policy After Draft Proposal Sparks Row
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Remember Their Names: Russian Actors Best Known in Hollywood
    Remember Their Names: Russian Actors Best Known in Hollywood
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse