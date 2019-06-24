Register
    Abul Bajandar , 28, dubbed Tree Man for massive bark-like warts on his hands and feet, sits at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka on June 24, 2019. - Frustrated by worsening condition, a Bangladeshi father dubbed “Tree Man” for the bark-like growths on his body said on June 24 he wants to amputate his hands to get relief from unbearable pain. (Photo by Munir UZ ZAMAN / AFP)

    Bangladeshi with Treeman Syndrome Wants His Hands Amputated - Report

    “Treeman Syndrome” is an extremely rare hereditary skin disorder associated with a high risk of skin cancer. It is characterised by an abnormal susceptibility to getting Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) skin infections.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) - A man in Bangladesh who is suffering from a rare disease - Epidermodysplasia Verruciformis (EV), also known as "Treeman Syndrome", has pleaded with doctors to amputate both of his hands as his pain has become unbearable, making it too difficult to fall asleep.

    Treeman Syndrome sufferers get wart-like eruptions on their skin that can be reddish-brown to violet in colour. Their skin also develops a scaly surface and irregular borders. These symptoms are commonly visible on the hands, feet, face and ear lobes, as well as areas of the body that are exposed to the sun.

    Abul Bajandar, 28, who used to earn his livelihood pulling a rickshaw, has undergone a whopping 25 surgical operations since 2016 to remove the tree bark-like growths from his hands and feet, the Daily Mail, a British tabloid, reported.

    Bajandar had started believing that doctors had cured him in 2017 after they removed five kilograms (11 pounds) of the bark-like growth. But now they have returned on his arms to haunt him, leaving him devastated.

    Having a fathered a child, the man has been in and out of hospital since January. He has drawn global and social media attention for his battle against the disease, which is known to have afflicted only 200 people worldwide.

    ​Epidermodysplasia Verruciformis is more common among people whose parents are blood relatives.

    There is no cure for EV lesions in at least 60 percent of the cases. They can only be removed when detected.

    Bajandar is presently being treated at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

    Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has promised free treatment for Bajandar after his plight made headlines.

