At least 70 Wounded by Munitions Depot Explosions in Kazakhstan (Video)

At the moment, firefighters can't put out the flames due to the blasts. The Kazakh National Guard has cordoned the affected area in order to prevent casualties.

The government of Kazakhstan had to evacuate Arys, a city of 44,000 in the Turkestan Region, on Monday morning after multiple blasts at a munitions depot inside a nearby military base. The troops have also been evacuated from the scene.

The Kazakh Defence Ministry said it has no information about casualties, but according to health officials at least 70 people, including five children were injured by the explosions and fire. Regional authorities in Turkistan also reported that one person had died due to the blasts.

Режим ЧС объявлен в Туркестанской области Казахстана из-за пожара на складе боеприпасов воинской части в городе Арысь.

Режим ЧС объявлен в Туркестанской области Казахстана из-за пожара на складе боеприпасов воинской части в городе Арысь.

Проводится эвакуация жителей.

There is no official information about what could have caused the incident, but the authorities announced that the investigation is underway.