At least 70 Wounded by Munitions Depot Explosions in Kazakhstan (Video)

The government of Kazakhstan had to evacuate Arys, a city of 44,000 in the Turkestan Region, on Monday morning after multiple blasts at a munitions depot inside a nearby military base. The troops have also been evacuated from the scene.
The Kazakh Defence Ministry said it has no information about casualties, but according to health officials at least 70 people, including five children were injured by the explosions and fire. Regional authorities in Turkistan also reported that one person had died due to the blasts.
Режим ЧС объявлен в Туркестанской области Казахстана из-за пожара на складе боеприпасов воинской части в городе Арысь.— Военный обозреватель (@Milcolumnist) June 24, 2019
Проводится эвакуация жителей.#Казахстан #Арысь #взрыв #происшествие pic.twitter.com/vFDSRlr5l0
There is no official information about what could have caused the incident, but the authorities announced that the investigation is underway.
Город Арысь эвакуирован, в него введены войска pic.twitter.com/SnY8wsKE0Q— Военный обозреватель (@Milcolumnist) June 24, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)