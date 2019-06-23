Chinese President Xi to Attend G20 Summit in Japan Next Week - Beijing

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit the Japanese city of Osaka from 27-29 June to participate in the G20 summit, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Sunday. The Foreign Ministry did not disclose details relating to Xi's bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.

"At the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit the Japanese [city of] Osaka from 27-29 June to take part in the G20 summit", ministry's spokesman Lu Kang said in a statement.

US President Donald Trump announced plans for an "extended" meeting with the Chinese leader. Earlier, Trump said he would raise the issue of Canadians detained in China when he meets with his Chinese counterpart.

China detained two Canadian nationals, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, in December 2018 on suspicion of spying and stealing state secrets, amid a row between the two countries over Canada's detention of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

Washington and Beijing have been trying to overcome disagreements that emerged in the wake of Trump’s June 2018 decision to impose 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in a bid to fix the trade deficit. Since that time, the two sides have exchanged several additional rounds of tariffs.

In May, the US escalated the trade dispute with China by including another $200 billion worth of Chinese goods in the 25 percent tariff category. China retaliated by hiking tariffs on $60 billion worth of US imports in June.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Moscow is forming a schedule for Russian President Vladimir Putin's bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the upcoming G20.

The previous G20 Summit was held in the Argentine capital from 30 November to 1 December, 2018.

The annual event resulted in participants adopting a final declaration that reaffirmed the need to reform the World Trade Organization, as well as a commitment to use political means to achieve economic growth. The parties vowed to work together to address the causes of growing refugee numbers and provide humanitarian aid to refugees.