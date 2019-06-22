Dead or Alive? Indian Doctors Find Man Breathing After Night at Mortuary

According to police, a 72-year-old man named Kashiram, found on a road, was declared dead and his body was sent to the mortuary of a Madhya Pradesh hospital in Sagar district, on 14 June.

After spending a night in the mortuary, the Indian man's body was taken for a post mortem, but suddenly medics discovered that the man was breathing and tried to save his life. Unfortunately, the man died later in the day.

"On Friday morning, when the police station staff reached the hospital for the body's post-mortem, the elderly man declared dead on Thursday night was actually found to be alive", police official Vikram Singh said.

He also noted that the situation was a case of negligence.

Chief Medical officer Dr RS Roshan also noted that investigators have started an investigation against a doctor who stated that the patient was dead.