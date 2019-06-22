At Least 3 Killed, Dozens Missing as Building Collapses in Cambodia - Reports (PHOTOS)

A seven-story building under construction collapsed early Saturday in Cambodia's Preah Sihanouk province, killing at least three, the Xinhua news agency reported, citing the National Police.

"The incident happened at about 5:00 a.m. local time in commune 4 in Sihanoukville [...] Some people, mostly construction workers, were trapped under the rubble, and casualties are unknown yet, as rescuers are removing the wreckage to search for the victims", Cambodian police said, cited by Xinhua.

According to AFP, at least 30 people could remain buried in the debris of the collapsed building.

"There are more than 30 people in the pile of debris from the building", Country's Information Minister Khieu Kanharith said, cited by AFP.

According to media reports, two excavators are being used to remove debris to search for those trapped.

The collapsed building was constructed in a 15 meter by 30 meter area, and the construction was about 80 percent complete, according to Xinhua. There have been no reports on the cause of the incident. The governor said that a rescue operation was underway.

Local authorities have reportedly launched an investigation into the incident.

Local netizens have posted photos of the collapsed building, claiming that the death toll had risen to 4.

The building collapse scene in Preah Sihanouk province (📷@KanharithKhieu) pic.twitter.com/PmKY4MejE1 — 𝙉𝙤𝙖𝙣 𝙎𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙞𝙗𝙤𝙩𝙝 (@noansereiboth) 22 июня 2019 г.

A 7-story building under construction collapse around 5 AM in Preah Sihanouk province killed 3 people & injured more than 10 people & the search and rescue operation to find people trapped after the building collapsed. pic.twitter.com/EXQhIaEYrr — 𝙉𝙤𝙖𝙣 𝙎𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙞𝙗𝙤𝙩𝙝 (@noansereiboth) 22 июня 2019 г.

The building belonged to a Chinese national who rented the land from a Cambodian owner, according to governor Yun Min, AFP reported.

Chinese investment has flooded Cambodia in recent years, spurring a construction boom in a resort town known for casinos which pull in Chinese tourists, according to AFP.