North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday discussed ways to strengthen collaboration between their two countries, North Korean state media KCNA said on Saturday, according to Reuters.

During a luncheon on the second day of Xi's visit to Pyongyang, the leaders spoke of the "major internal and external policies" of their countries and exchanged views on domestic and international issues of mutual concern, Reuters reported, citing KCNA.

Xi’s historic visit marks the first time in 14 years that a Chinese party and state leader has come to North Korea. The summit was organized to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the People's Republic of China and North Korea. Xi last traveled to the country as prime minister in 2008. Hu Jintao, the country's previous leader, visited Pyongyang in 2005.

"As far as I know, Chairman Xi Jinping has already left Pyongyang. Based on the statements published by the two sides so far, this was a very friendly and successful visit", Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Friday.

Following his visit to the neighboring country, Xi is expected to head to Japan for the G20 summit where he is expected to hold talks with US President Donald Trump.

North Korea has been subject to numerous UN sanctions over the past 10 years for its continued nuclear and ballistic missile testing. The sanctions aim at reducing the country's ability to develop its nuclear and missile programs and include a UN Security Council resolution that bans ship-to-ship transfers of refined petroleum products to the DPRK.

While the situation on the Korean peninsula has significantly improved since last year’s high-level talks between North and South Korea - as well as between Washington and Pyongyang - the country is still subject to far-reaching international sanctions.