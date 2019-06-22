'Forget All Divisions': Indian Movie on Caste System Creates Stir, Divides Netizens

The upcoming movie raises the historically controversial issue of the "caste system" and has clearly divided the views of Indians. While many trolled the movie for showing the "upper caste" in a poor light, others welcomed the movie for hitting out at the hierarchical social evil.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood’s upcoming crime thriller ‘Article 15’ has created a stir on social media, with many accusing the film of being “anti-upper caste”, while others have backed the movie for fighting against the Indian caste system. The movie, starring actor Ayushmann Khurrana, is about the rape and murder of two “lower caste” girls by members of the “upper caste” Brahmin community in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Meri Azaadi Mera Right! #Article15

Releasing on 28th June. Thank you @AbhinavTW for the profound words. Video credit @TheQuint pic.twitter.com/YZ7PrB5zbF — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) June 20, 2019



The film, loosely based on a 2014 incident, has outraged many in the country, with various upper caste organisations holding protests against the film and demanding a ban against its release. Netizens, too, have expressed their anger, alleging an “anti-Brahmin” agenda behind the movie, as the alleged culprits of the five-year-old incident were not from the upper caste community.

#Article15 movie is based on badaun rape case.None of the guilty were brahmins. Main criminals was pappu yadav and 2 yadav policemen.Still trailer demonizes brahmins.I'm not against anyone but still if u r making a film on true incidents then plz atleast make it real.@ayushmannk — Gautam Joshi (@GautamJ79896954) June 19, 2019

@anubhavsinha your latest movie Article 15, which is based on 2014 Badaun rape case is actually modified by you to gain TRP. You victimised "Dalit" girls in your movie, who belonged to Maurya Caste(OBC). You Criminalized "Brahmins" in your movie, who were actually "Yadav"(OBC) pic.twitter.com/b2IU4lSxgr — Shubham Upadhyay (@shubham_up13) June 16, 2019

Some users called for government intervention by asking the Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to halt the movie's release.

@PrakashJavdekar Dear Sir, a film promo named 'Article 15' is launched based on Badanyu Gang rape and murder case. Promo it is clearly saying accused were Brahmins the upper caste, in actual nothing was likely that, this promo is causing a caste based hate, please take action. — शैलेंद्र तिवारी (@shailendraniec) June 15, 2019

​However, there were many from the so-called upper caste community who backed the movie, opining that the story only aims to point out the evils in India's ancient hierarchical system.

#Article15 demanding for the "BAN" in UP by our so called "BRAHMANs".@ayushmannk They're approving that the How this subject is important to describe 👍



These things are still remain in UP's mind.#shurukareinkya — deepak sharma (@dippy_7227) June 21, 2019

@ayushmannk i respect you ayushman just because of your new upcoming movie article 15... I was not your big fan but after i watch this movie trailer more than 1000 times i started liking you because our youth need to obey article 15 and as a Brahmin im telling you this...salute — RAHUL PARASHAR (@COO_SUMMER2002) June 20, 2019

​

This iss not anti-brahmins Nor anti to any other culture it is just that we have to forget all the divisions in our country to bring it in good place in the world#Article15 will be such a good screen play. It's all about how youth of our country must see all the people equally.. — AjayJain (@Ajay_Jain_aj) June 20, 2019

A user even asked Indian Home Minister Amit Shah to step in to make certain that the film is released.

@AmitShah Hello Mr. Shah, I just read in DNA that Karni Sena and other Brahmin groups are trying to disrupt the release of movie -Article 15 in the name of caste based politics. Such disruptive elements should not be allowed to destabilise the system and dealt with sternly — sanjay sinha (@sanjayspatna) June 21, 2019

Meanwhile, actor Khurrana has assured the audience that the movie conveys a laudable message on ending social evils and doesn’t intend to target any particular community.

In a statement released, Khurrana asks those protesting and claiming that ‘Article 15’ is "anti-Brahmin" to first watch the movie before coming to any conclusion.

“Our film does not take any sides, has no intention to showcase any community in bad light," he said pointing, out that it has been cleared by the Censor Board, which has its own set of guidelines.

The title of the movie is derived from Article 15 of the Constitution of India, which deals with the fundamental rights of each citizen, particularly with regards to equality. The article allows no discrimination on the basis of religion, race, caste, sex, place of birth of any citizen.

Despite protests, the film, directed by Anubhav Sinha, is set to be released on 28 July.