Indian State of Kerala to Roll Out Country’s First Solar-Powered Cruise Boat

Kerala has a network of inland waterways and navigable canals of over 1,680 km, but only 20% of them are in use. The State has over 30% of the total navigable waterways in India. Waterways are a more optimal mode of transport, as existing roads have reached a saturation level with high rates of pollution, congestion and accidents.

New Delhi (Sputnik): India will roll out the country’s first solar-powered cruise boats by the end of 2019. The 100-seat vessels will be launched in the southern state of Kerala, known for its enchanting backwaters, which attract millions of visitors from home and abroad.

The boats, constructed by Kerala’s State Water Transport Department, will be launched in Alappuzha on the west coast, known as the Venice of the East, in tourist circles.

“Each vessel will cost around Rs. 3 crores (approx. $0.43 million) and its daily operating costs will be less than Rs. 500 (approximately $7), compared to the Rs. 9,000 (approx. $130) for diesel-run vessels,” Shaji V. Nair, Director of the Kerala State Water Transport Department said.

He said the idea emerged after the success of the country’s first solar-powered ferry ‘Aditya’, launched in the State three years ago.

Nair said the vessels adhere to norms laid out by the Indian Register of Shipping – the independent ship classification agency in India.

The cruise boats will feature air-conditioned lower decks with reclining seats and upper decks without climate control. They can be used for parties and conferences, in addition to transporting passengers, he added.

“The advantage of solar-powered vessels is that they do not create water, air or noise pollution,” added Nair.

The first solar-powered ferry 'Aditya' was launched in 2017. It has a capacity of 75 passengers and the Department now plans to acquire three more with slight modifications.

Known for its golden beaches, emerald backwaters, lofty mountain ranges and powerful art forms, Kerala attracted over 16.7 million tourists in 2018.

