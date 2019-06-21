Indian Politician Who Accused Police of Assault Caught on Camera Hitting Himself With Stone (VIDEO)

A provincial legislator of India’s ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the State of Telangana accused local police officials of assaulting him. The leader is often featured in the news because of his hardliner image.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bharatiya Janata Party’s Telangana state leader T. Raja Singh, who recently accused police officials of a brutal assault, has reportedly caught actually "hitting himself with a stone" in a video which has gone viral on the social media.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Raja Singh claims he was attacked by Telangana Police but video shows him hitting himself with stone on head.https://t.co/wAQBPlAQ1O — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 20, 2019

The legislator, a known Hindu hardliner and Member of Legislative Assembly Telangana state, on Thursday, had claimed that he was brutally assaulted by Telangana police while setting up a statue of the late freedom fighter and queen of Ramgarh area.

On his Twitter, Singh wrote in Hindi “Yesterday, I got severely injured while helping erect a new statue of Rani Avantibai in place of the dismantled old one in Telangana's Jummerat Bazaar after the police attacked me and my fellow party workers. Why am I being repeatedly targeted by the police?”

जुम्मेरत बाजार में स्तिथ रानी अवंति बाई की प्रतिमा जो काफी वर्ष के कारण खंडित होगई थी उसे कल बदलते वक्त तेलंगाना की पुलिस द्वारा मुझपर और मेरे कार्यकर्ताओ पर हमला किया गया जिसमें मुझे सर पर गहरी चोट लगी है!

"आखिर क्या कारण है जो पुलिस द्वारा मुझे बार बार टारगेट किया जारहा है" pic.twitter.com/dxWScShioh — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) June 20, 2019

His claims were however quickly rebuffed by police authorities as a senior official posted a video where Singh can be seen hitting himself with a stone.

MLA Raja singh hit himself with a stone on his head and caused a self inflicted injury on his head and is falsely alleging that police has caused this injury.

DCP West Zone pic.twitter.com/jZv4bUK79A — A R SRINIVAS IPS (@DCPWZHyd) June 20, 2019

As soon as the video went viral, political rivals and netizens started trolling and slamming the leader for trying to frame the police.

However, not getting bogged down with the trolling, Singh later posted more footage on Twitter, claiming that the police released only selective videos, which do not highlight the police brutality he allegedly faced.

I urge @hydcitypolice @CPHydCity have some spine & release all the videos while police laithcharge on my karyakartas & me. Don't be selective in releasing videos as your department always targeted me.



Why Hindu's are always targeted @TelanganaDGP @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/MXVLIBp1aW — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) June 20, 2019

The BJP provincial leader is often in the news for his street protests and ”Cow-Vigilantism”.