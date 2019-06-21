Last month, Pakistan blamed India for politicising the Paris-based anti-terror finance watchdog and urged the FATF to ensure that the process remains fair, unbiased and firmly grounded in the outlined technical criteria.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan has successfully avoided the possibility of being blacklisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) - a global terror financing and money laundering watchdog - as it gained the much-needed support of three member countries on Thursday.

Sources said India’s motion to put grey-listed Pakistan into the "blacklist" category was blocked jointly by China, Turkey and Malaysia.

According to the 36-nation FATF charter, the support of at least three member states is required to defeat a blacklisting motion.

"Successfully thwarting India's motion given its stated policy is a major diplomatic level win for Pakistan and a reflection of Pakistan's commitment to curb the menace of terrorism and terror financing that is now being acknowledged by the world at Forums like FATF as well,” a Pakistan government official said.

Pakistan expects a formal announcement of the decision on Friday during a media briefing. Sources said that, nevertheless, the south Asian country remains under threat of being blacklisted, perhaps even in the next plenary session scheduled in October this year.

The global watchdog has given Pakistan until next the next plenary to implement 24 out of the 27 implementation orders (IOs) it requested. In the current plenary, progress on 21 Implementation orders were reviewed. It was found that only two had been successfully implemented; four are still under review and 15 others were found to be partially incomplete. Pakistan has to implement all 27 action plans by January 2020.

With reference to the UN decision in which JeM chief Azhar was declared a global terrorist, in May, the then-Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said India wanted Pakistan to be downgraded on the FATF list.