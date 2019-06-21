Guru Who Says Not Practising Yoga Caused Poll Defeat for Indian Opposition Party, Trolled Online

The famous Indian yoga guru attributed the Indian opposition Congress party's debacle in the Parliamentary polls, to party president Rahul Gandhi not following the ancient practice.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Days ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mooted International Day of Yoga celebrations on June 21, famous Indian Guru Baba Ramdev amused netizens when he said “lack of Yoga practice” was the reason behind the Indian opposition Congress party’s recent debacle in the national elections.

"Congress lost Lok Sabha polls because Rahul Gandhi does not do yoga," Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev..#BabaRamdev #RahulGandhi #LokSabha #InternationalYogaDay https://t.co/cP2r2YgOEM — The Pigeon Express - TPE (@PigeonExpress_) 19 June 2019

Amid his wide-scale preparations for Friday’s event, Ramdev took a dig at Congress Party President Rahul Gandhi, mocking him for not practising yoga like his ancestors.

Speaking at India Today, Ramdev said in Hindi “PM Narendra Modi is doing well as he practices Yoga constantly. (Former Prime Ministers from Congress) Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi used to do yoga on the sly. But their successor (Rahul) did not do yoga, which is why his politics went for a toss. "Those who do yoga, see ‘acche din’ (good days)”.



Netizens were amused by the comments by Ramdev who also runs a major chain of consumer goods called ‘Patanjali’.

Swamiji



Why no leader popularizes sincere #work as ultimate #spritualism ?



Is #yoga a substitute for a decent #job or work opportunity?



Is latter not the master key to dignified living & nation-building? #InternationalDayOfYoga — Naresh Minocha -Seeking #Accountability with #5Qs (@nmleo47583037) 19 June 2019

No, don't laugh. A majority of us have been tuned to believe this also. https://t.co/MTprSne5wk — Raju P. Nair (@RajuPNair) 19 June 2019

The New Govt must curb these peoples in top priority to develop India into 5 trillion dollar economy.

First I treat this as a joke but his clout is dangerous.

Congress out of power as Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi's heirs did not honour yoga: Ramdev https://t.co/ZNARmZavkP — Shrikant Joshi (@Shrikan85843010) 20 June 2019

One user questioned if all the elected Member of Parliaments won their elections only by doing yoga?

In Kerala Congress Won in 19/20 seat they never tried Yoga?still they had great margin win!!!Congress lost Lok Sabha elections because Rahul Gandhi does not do yoga: Baba Ramdev https://t.co/5oFB46Uf0E — Younus Mogral (@younusakmogral) 20 June 2019

#BabaRamDev Who Won Lok Sabha they all are doing Yoga? #Yoga #RahulGandhi Baba Ramdev: Congress lost Lok Sabha elections because Rahul Gandhi does not do yoga https://t.co/5oFB46Uf0E — Younus Mogral (@younusakmogral) 20 June 2019

However, some supporters of the revered Yoga Guru even backed his comments mocking Gandhi and looked forward to celebrating Yoga day with him.

Modi Ji encouraged Rahul Gandhi to take up Yoga to beat the stress of elections results, so he started watching Baba Ramdev but he got the winking part wrong 😉 somebody needs to explain him that the Winking Aasan won't give him 350 seats 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Ayush Tibrewal (@AyushTibrewal10) 18 June 2019

Swami Ramdev ji, you said Congress New generation leader remains away from yoga.

Swami ji, this is the real cause of his suffering from Satta Viyog सत्ता वियोग.

He prefers सत्ता वियोग rather than Muslim voters वियोग.

Let him be like this. It's good for country. — LK Choubey (@lk60choubey) 20 June 2019

Gearing up for International Yoga Day. He is the sensation of India. His energy, his devotion and magnificent way of living has inspired millions. It was indeed great pleasure spending some really quality time with Yogrishi Baba Ramdev. #sajanshah #motivationalspeaker pic.twitter.com/8eiBF1cswF — Sajan Shah (@sajanofficial) 20 June 2019

Since 2015, International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on June 21. This year, Prime Minister Modi will lead the day’s celebrations with a mass yoga practice from a community space in the Indian city of Ranchi.