Register
12:21 GMT +320 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Flags of India and Pakistan (File Photo)

    India Ready to Hold Dialogue with Pakistan: Modi Writes to Imran Khan

    CC BY 2.0 / Giridhar Appaji Nag Y
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has responded to Imran Khan’s customary letter in which the latter urges India to come to the table for talks. The two leaders exchanged pleasantries but held no informal talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Kyrgyzstan.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his desire to have smooth relations with all countries in the region including Pakistan, diplomatic sources said on Thursday.

    The development comes on the backdrop of Pakistan halting its efforts to renew dialogue with India, following a series of terror strikes on an Indian military installation in 2016.

    "India wants peace and development in the region. India has always given priority to the development of people and peace. Pakistan has also lauded this gesture," a letter sent to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan reads.

    "India is ready to hold talks with Pakistan and other countries in the region for the sake of regional peace and prosperity," Modi’s letter added.

    Modi reiterated that for India, the priority has always been the progress of its people and the public good. “For initiation of meaningful dialogue, the issue of terrorism has to be addressed,” the Indian prime minister stated in his letter.

    Sources said Pakistan Prime Minister Khan is expected to formally respond to Modi’s letters “very soon”.

    Pakistan had offered to hold talks on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, but the Indian side expressed reservations and asked Pakistan to take satisfactory action against the groups spreading terror in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

    The decades-long row between the two nuclear-armed South Asian countries scaled to a near war-like situation in February this year when the Indian Air Force conducted a "non-military pre-emptive" strike near Balakot in Pakistan. It was claimed to have destroyed terror infrastructure operated by Jaish-e-Mohammed. This was followed by the Pakistani air force entering Indian airspace on 27 February and engaging in an aerial dogfight with the Indian Air Force.

    Related:

    India-Pakistan Talks at SCO Summit Unlikely After Balakot, Pulwama - Ex-Official
    India, Pakistan Continue to Test Weapons Systems Amid Tensions
    India Seeks Russian Missiles, Launchers Worth $1.3 bn in Wake of Dogfight With Pakistan
    Pakistan Doesn't Want to 'Learn' Its Lesson, China & India Must Tackle Terror Funding - Analyst
    Tags:
    IAF, Balakot, Terrorism, bilateral talks, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Narendra Modi, Imran Khan, Kashmir, Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Fireballs to the Heart of Mordor: Best Astronomy Photographs on Display in London
    All ICE, No Human Rights
    All ICE, No Human Rights
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse