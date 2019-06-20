‘Very Small Thing’: Huawei CEO Expects No Serious Impact in Company Revenue Over US Sanctions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ren Zhengfei, the CEO and founder of Chinese telecommunications company Huawei, in an interview with CNBC said he did not see any problem in the impact of US sanctions on the company’s revenues, insisting that the projected decline in revenues would be a "very small thing" for the tech giant.

"I don’t see that problem, because in the Chinese market, the consumer business has not seen a decline. It’s just that there might be declines overseas. In the worst case, 40 percent, but now it’s less than 20percent. And that kind of decline is also changing. As I look at the declines in the consumer business, that would be about 10 percent roughly, so it’s not that big [...] And we don’t know what will be the growth by the end of the year. But we believe the $30 billion U.S. will be a very small thing", Ren said in the interview aired on Wednesday.

The Huawei chief reiterated that there might be a slowdown in the company’s operations, saying he did not note any slowdown until his recent report.

CNBC noted that Ren argued the company’s revenue in 2019 will still exceed $100 billion, which is roughly the same as last year’s revenue.

On Monday, Ren said that US sanctions would force Huawei to reduce its production capacities, which would, in turn, result in the tech giant's revenues dropping by approximately $30 billion over the next two years.

According to the tech giant’s website, its revenue last year amounted to 721.2 billion yuan (over $104 billion) and was 19.5 percent lower than the 2017 revenue.

In mid-May, the United States blacklisted Huawei and dozens of its affiliates from trading with and exporting to the United States.

As a result, Google had to partially suspend business operations with Huawei, specifically transfers of its hardware, software and technical services, except those publicly available via open source licensing, to the company. A number of Japanese and UK phone companies also suspended launches of Huawei's new products.

The US move followed months of allegations that Huawei allegedly cooperated with the Chinese government, sharing intelligence with it. Though the telecommunications company has vehemently denied the claims, the United States and several other countries banned it from public procurement.