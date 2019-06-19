Indian Leader Rahul Gandhi’s Reluctance to Lead Party in Parliament Amuses Netizens

New Delhi (Sputnik): Just after the newly elected members of the Indian Parliament’s lower house were sworn-in, India’s opposition Congress Party on Wednesday elected five-time MP from West Bengal Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as the leader in the Parliament’s lower chamber.

The leader of India’s opposition Congress Party has left a lot of people on social media amused for not showing the gumption to lead his party in Parliament.

The Indian parliament recently started its 17th five-year term after the 2019 general elections.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been disheartened since his party was humbled in the elections, winning just 52 seats in the 543-member house, is facing flak from a section of netizens.

The lampooning started after Congress appointed Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to lead the party in the Parliament’s lower house.

Choudhary being elected as Congress leader in the lower house left many surprised today as it was thought Gandhi would at least lead the party in Parliament.

Some also questioned Chowdhury’s selection, given his credentials as being a staunch opponent of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

So Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary is set to be Cong leader in LS. Among his qualifications, the 5 time MP from Bengal is Mamata’s prime enemy. So much for opposition unity in parliament. Ekla chalo re seems to be the Cong motto: when down and out, stay lonely in defeat! — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) 18 June 2019

Unbelievable that the Congress picks Adhir Chowdhury as its leader in Lok Sabha. Removed as Bengal PCC head, ferocious red rag for Mamata. So much for building opposition unity! Why him instead of @ManishTewari or @ShashiTharoor. Non threatening? Needling Mamata? What? — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) 19 June 2019

@RahulGandhi once again takes a back seat by not leading his party in Lok Sabha despite being the congress president & rather assigns that job to Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary.

Obviously this means he doesn't even have confidence in himself. pic.twitter.com/DlKONYbIU5 — Kushal Sharma (@kushal3sharma) 18 June 2019

#Congress chose Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as the leader of party in #LokSabha because they know good for nothing #RahulGandhi is not capable but when it comes to be Party President then for same Congress everyone accept Nehru-Gandhi Dynasty are unfit. https://t.co/h22wJ3DaFx — Ranjit (@RanjitSMand) 18 June 2019

(Oh yeah, #ICYMI: Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary is now the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha. So unofficially the leader of opposition. Unofficially!)#SansadWatch — meghnad (@Memeghnad) 19 June 2019

However, there were many who backed Chowdhury’s selection for the post, citing it as a strategic move in view of his vast experience in Indian politics.

Congratulations to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury ji, five-time @INCIndia MP from West Bengal on being selected as Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha. I am sure your voice will be the voice of the people with their best interest in heart. Best wishes! @adhirrcinc — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) 18 June 2019

Congress needs a committed fighter like Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as its Leader in Lok Sabha - not someone from Delhi's cocktail circuit! https://t.co/iK5tLgBsHA — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) 18 June 2019

I had anticipated and predicted it after Mallikarjun Kharge was defeated in elections. Even in previous Lok Sabha, only Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was the most fit man to lead Congress in Parliament. He is also the most dynamic man at the moment to lead Congress as its President. — Rajeev Sharma (@rajrra) 18 June 2019

good ! about time ! adhir ranjan has been a very popular leader in his constituency ! has resisted the trinamool onslaught single handedly ! strangely people there vote him because of his identity not for congress ! — köln (@greengoblin9119) 18 June 2019

The Congress Party has the distinction of having run the Indian government for decades since Indian independence in 1947. The United Progressive Alliance, led by the Congress Party, was in power for two successive five-year terms before the BJP-led government came to power in 2014.