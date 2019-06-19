China Supports DPRK Policy Correction to Politically Solve Korean Peninsula Issue - Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to pay his state visit to North Korea from 20-21 June, dates that mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. It will become the first such visit of a Chinese leader in over a decade.

In an front page of the North Korean state newspaper Rodong Sinmun op-ed Xi Jinping said that China supports North Korea's "correct direction" in resolving the issue of the Korean peninsula politically, stressing that "we will actively contribute to peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region by strengthening communication and coordination with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea", according to Reuters.

Xi Jinping will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his upcoming state visit to Pyongyang to discuss the bilateral relations, as well as the situation on the Korean peninsula, International Liaison Department Head of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Song Tao, said at a press conference on Tuesday.

After the fruitless Hanoi meeting between Trump and Kim Jong Un in February, the denuclearization dialogue reached a deadlock, with the United States demanding that North Korea completely dismantle its nuclear facilities for sanctions relief, and North Korea seeking a part of the restrictions to be lifted beforehand.

Back in May, Pyongyang fired several "unidentified short-range projectiles," which flew from 70 to 200 kilometers (43 to 124 miles), according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). The Japanese government, nevertheless, said that it had not registered any ballistic missiles over its exclusive economic zone.

On 17 June, the China Earthquake Networks Centre detected a 1.3 magnitude earthquake in the city of Hunchun, bordering North Korea.

Previous North Korean nuclear tests reportedly set off similar earthquakes in bordering cities in China.

After the second meeting between Kim and Trump, Pyongyang has refrained from further provocations such as missile or nuclear tests.

