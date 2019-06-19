Register
02:39 GMT +319 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Afghan security personnel sit on atop an armoured vehicles amid an ongoing battle with Taliban militants in the Gereshk district of Helmand province on July 22, 2017

    Afghan Security Forces Launch Offensive in Taliban Stronghold

    © AFP 2019 / NOOR MOHAMMAD
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    310

    KABUL (Sputnik) - Afghan security forces have shifted activities from a defensive posture to an offensive approach in the country's southern province of Helmand, considered to be one of the main strongholds of the Taliban movement and a major drug-producing centre, Helmand Governor Mohammad Yasin Khan said.

    "We have a very well-coordinated team. We have shifted [our operations] from defensive to offensive and have taken ground back", the governor said.

    According to Helmand Provincial Chief of Police Isahmudin Helmandi, people in the region want security and support operations carried out by local police.

    The southern province has long been considered one of the deadliest provinces, as many of its districts remain under Taliban control. The Helmand Province also remains one of the top producers of illegal drugs in the country, including heroin.

    The United States and the Taliban have been negotiating an agreement for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and for a guarantee from the Taliban that Afghan soil would not be used to harbor members of the al-Qaeda terror group. Representatives from the Taliban and from Washington have held six rounds of extensive talks with only minor progress.

    The Taliban movement and Afghan authorities have not yet held direct talks. Moscow has also provided a platform for intra-Afghan talks. Two such meetings have taken place in the Russian capital since February, with a Taliban delegation present each time. The talks have also been attended by prominent Afghan politicians, including former President Hamid Karzai.

    Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban movement, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Daesh terrorist group, which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.

    *Daesh (aka IS/ISIS/Islamic State), Taliban, al-Qaeda are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries.

     

    Related:

    Tax Money for Taliban Transportation? Pentagon Wants to Cover Summit Travel Cost
    Taliban Fighters Hid in Sewage Truck for March Ambush on US-Afghan Base
    Slain CIA Agent's Daughter Slams Release of 'American Taliban' as 'Slap in Face'
    Over 20 Taliban Fighters Killed by Afghan Security Forces in Ghazni - Reports
    Tags:
    security, offensive, Taliban
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Fireballs to the Heart of Mordor: Best Astronomy Photographs on Display in London
    All ICE, No Human Rights
    All ICE, No Human Rights
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse