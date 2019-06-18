6.8-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Japan's East Coast, Tsunami Warning Issued - Japan's Weather Agency

Japan is situated in the so-called 'Ring of Fire ' notorious for it's increased seismic activity. The 50,000 kilometres belt around the rim of the Pacific Ocean gets its fiery name from the number of active volcanoes within it.

A 6.8-magnitude tremor hit in Japan's Niigata Prefecture just off the coast of the main island on Tuesday. ​Japan's Meteorological Agency reported that the earthquake struck 85 kilometres north-east of the city of Niigata.

​Japan's meteorological agency has issued an advisory for a 0.2-1.0 metre tsunami along the northwest coast of Honshu Island.

An evacuation of residents of the northern part of Japan is now underway by state authorities due to the risk of a tsunami devastating the area.

A tsunami may have come to Niigata and Yamagata Prefectures, with an expected height of 3 feet, according to the NHK broadcaster.

​The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres with shocks being felt throughout most of Niigata Prefecture.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties caused by the quake.

According to Kyodo news agency, PM Shinzo Abe's office set up an emergency unit to address the powerful tremor.

Japanese officials immediately suspended bullet train services in the region, according to the NHK broadcaster.

Calls are not getting through to the city office, police and fire departments in the city of Murakami in Japan’s Niigata prefecture, which has seen a 6.8 magnitude earthquake, local media reported on Tuesday.

About 200 households have reportedly been left without power. Tokyo Electric Power Co is checking whether the earthquake in Japan caused anomalies at the Fukushima Daiichi and Daini nuclear power reactors, the outlet reported.