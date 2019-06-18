Grenade Blast in South Kashmir Injures Six Civilians - Police Official

In the last week, at least 10 security personnel have been killed in terrorist attacks, including 5 Central Reserve Police Force personnel and four Indian Army soldiers.

Six civilians have been injured in a grenade blast in the Pulwama district of south Kashmir, a local police official said on Tuesday.

The suspected militants hurled a grenade towards a police station Pulwama and it exploded on the roadside, according to police. Law enforcement specified that the grenade exploded not far from pedestrians who were crossing the road near the police station. All the injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"Two of then are critically wounded and the doctor referred [them] to Srinagar Hospital for specialised treatment," police said.

Meanwhile, Indian security personnel have launched massive search operation in the area to apprehend the perpetrators.

According to police, in the last week, at least 10 security personnel have been killed in terrorist attacks, including 5 Central Reserve Police Force personnel and four Indian Army soldiers. In addition, 23 army soldiers, including two officers, were injured during the same period.

This comes after Pulwama was hit by a deadly terrorist suicide bomb back in February, which the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist outfit claimed responsibility for. The attack left some 50 Indian military personnel dead and lead to an escalation of hostilities between Islamabad and New Delhi, as the latter accused Pakistan of harbouring terrorists on its soil.

Since mid-February, the Indian and Pakistani militaries have asked their troops to remain on high-alert and remain vigilant at the border (LoC).