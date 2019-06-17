Register
15:13 GMT +317 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This file photo taken on July 10, 2008 shows a Chinese soldier (L) next to an Indian soldier at the Nathu La border crossing between India and China in India's northeastern Sikkim state

    China Should Maintain Status Quo on Doklam - Bhutan Prime Minister

    © AFP 2019 / DIPTENDU DUTTA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Doklam – which lies between Tibet's Chumbi Valley to the north, Bhutan's Ha Valley to the east, and India's Sikkim state to the west – has been a bone of contention between Bhutan, along with India, and China. Depicted as part of Bhutan since 1961, Doklam is also claimed by China.

    Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering has called on China not to unilaterally change the status quo near the tri-junction point in the Doklam region that separates Bhutan, India, and China.

    It may be recalled that Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a military stand-off between June and August 2017 after Chinese forces attempted to extend a road on the Doklam Plateau southwards, near the Doka La Pass. At that point in time, India moved its soldiers in to prevent the Chinese from going ahead with its activity, saying that they were acting on behalf of Bhutan, with which New Delhi has a "special" relationship 

    In an interview given to Indian daily "The Hindu", Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering, while responding to recent reports of China building military infrastructure on an unprecedented scale on the Chinese side of the plateau, said as long as the status quo is maintained, peace and tranquillity will exist in the region.

    He also told the newspaper that both Bhutan and China have had 25 rounds of boundary-related talks since 1984 that have progressed satisfactorily. But he ruled out formal diplomatic ties with any permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), which includes China.

    On the other hand, India and China have been trading charges and accusations over intrusions in the Doklam region since August 1965.

    Following the military stand-off in Doklam in mid-2017, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have met on five occasions on the side-lines of significant multilateral geo-political events. They also met bilaterally once at a summit-level in Wuhan in China's central Hubei Province to resolve pressing issues between the two countries.

    At their latest bilateral interaction, held on the side-lines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders meeting in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, both President Xi and Prime Minister Modi said that since their 2018 Wuhan meeting, there has been "rapid progress in the strategic communication between the two sides, leading to be more sensitive towards each other's concerns and interests".

    Both acknowledged that Sino-India ties were experiencing new momentum and stability, which had been temporarily soured by the 73-day-long Doklam standoff in 2017.

     

     

    Related:

    Taking Cue From Doklam, India Builds 18 New Border Outposts Near Bhutan
    India Opens Its 100th Airport Just 40 Miles Away From Doklam
    Indian Army Downplays Alleged Chinese Troop Activity in Disputed Doklam
    Indian Gov't Source: Chinese Transgressions Continue in Sikkim Even After Doklam
    Tags:
    border, interview, Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping, India, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Artek: Diamond of Soviet Pioneer Camping
    Help Wanted
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse