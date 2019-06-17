Twitter Users Hail Move by Journalist Couple to Adopt Abandoned Newborn

New Delhi (Sputnik): In India, Indian nationals, Non-Resident Indians (NRI), or foreign citizens are allowed to adopt a child. There are, however, specific laws governing adoption for each group of prospective parents. Single females and married couples are eligible to adopt children but single males are not.

The decision by a journalist couple to adopt a newborn girl who was abandoned by her parents in a town, in the Indian state of Rajasthan is evoking comprehensive responses on social media. The little girl was dumped in a roadside bin.

The couple took the decision to adopt the newborn girl after a video depicting the infant soaked in blood went viral on social media last Friday.

Most of the netizens are lauding the humanitarian gesture of journalist and filmmaker Vinod Kapri and his wife Sakshi Joshi, a television news anchor in Rajasthan state.

I just…how can one? I mean I know how it happens, but yeesh, how can one just toss a baby like that?



May swift paperwork wend its way to this girl’s new parents.



Two journalists are trying to adopt a newborn baby girl left in the street https://t.co/hjSrNGorsL — Carol (@pinkgodzilla2) June 16, 2019

I can't un-see this & I should have listened to the warning. I'm just glad this baby girl was given a 2nd chance at life. The timing was crucial. How can anyone harm a child? ⚡️ “Two journalists are trying to adopt a newborn baby girl left in the street”https://t.co/2qKp3Gqrso — Denise Fisher🇨🇦 (@Denise13F) June 16, 2019

Haven't stopped crying for the last 15 mins reading this story. So glad the little one found a home. Also, heart goes out to all those families waiting forever to adopt. ⚡️ “Two journalists are trying to adopt a newborn baby girl left in the street” https://t.co/aJBLWWTfg2 — Shreyasee Das (@shreyaseedas) June 16, 2019

Beautiful way to start a day…feel good story of human compassion & not knowing what the day has to hold!!💚🌸



Two journalists are trying to adopt a newborn baby girl left in the street https://t.co/xUYauhOcaB — Lins (@Nucha73637221) June 16, 2019

​A heartbreaking tale which turns to one of love and kindness that will leave you in tears. What a beautiful and incredible couple.



"Two journalists are trying to adopt a newborn baby girl left in the street" https://t.co/3c25ifACQj — Eilidh Cochrane (@eicochrane) June 16, 2019

The abandoned infant is currently being looked after by staff at the Jawaharlal Nehru Government Hospital in Nagaur District of Rajasthan.

In India, the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) is the statutory body under the Ministry of Women and Child Development that acts as the nodal body for adoption of children. It is mandated to monitor and regulate in-country and inter-country adoptions.

CARA primarily deals with the adoption of orphans, abandoned and surrendered children through its associated and recognised adoption agencies.

In the last three years, CARA statistics reveal that it has only cleared 9,860 in-country adoptions and 1882 intra-country adoptions (April 2016 to March 2019).

The Indian government through its health ministry has issued instructions to the hospital to provide the best medical care possible to the abandoned child.