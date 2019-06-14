China Launches Probe Into FedEx Over Misrouted Huawei Packages - Reports

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese authorities have launched an investigation into US courier service FedEx's alleged misconduct in misrouting Chinese telecom giant Huawei's packages to the United States instead of the designated addresses in China, Xinhua News Agency reported on Friday.

China’s relevant government department delivered a notice of inquiry to FedEx's headquarters in China, the agency reported without giving further details.

The investigation follows an incident involving FedEx's failure to deliver two Huawei parcels with documents from Japan and two more packages of documents from Vietnam in late May — the parcels were instead re-routed from China to the United States. The Chinese company had said that it had not received any notices about the packages' new destinations.

FedEx later apologised for the incident, noting that the incident was the result of a mistake and assuring the telecom giant that there was no "external pressure" to divert packages.

Huawei has been accused by the United States as well as a number of other countries of stealing commercial information. Washington has also said it suspected Huawei of working for the Chinese government, which is currently engaged in a trade war with Washington.

Huawei has dismissed claims about its cooperation with the authorities and pleaded not guilty to trade secret theft charges.