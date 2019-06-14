Beijing Accuses West of Supporting Instigators of Hong Kong Protests

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The irresponsible statements by some Western politicians are fueling instigators of unrest in Hong Kong, while some consulates general are trying to incite further protests, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said on Friday.

"You have probably noticed that some Western countries have repeatedly made irresponsible statements about amendments to the extradition law, which are being discussed in Hong Kong. These Western politicians openly support elements that are creating unrest in Hong Kong," the spokesperson said at a briefing.

According to the official, consulates general of some countries do not respect international law and the fundamental principles of international relations and instead make erroneous statements that incite further public outrage.

He stressed that matters regarding Hong Kong are part of China’s domestic policy, in which no one has the right to interfere.

On Wednesday, thousands of people took to the streets of Hong Kong to protest draft legislation that would enable the extradition of suspects from the semi-autonomous territory to countries with which Hong Kong does not have an extradition agreement, including Taiwan and mainland China.

During the rally on Wednesday, Hong Kong police clashed with protesters, using pepper and tear gas, batons, rubber bullets and smoke bombs against them. As a result, over 70 people were hospitaliыed and at least 11 were arrested. The city police chief called the clashes "riots," saying that the officers had no choice but to use force.

Beijing has repeatedly protested the statements made by US and EU politicians and diplomats on Hong Kong, accusing them of interfering in China's internal affairs.