Register
17:03 GMT +314 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian participants attend a Sanskrit class at the Sanskrit Samvadshala on the outskirts of New Delhi (File)

    India's Plans to Create Two Sanskrit-Speaking Villages Goes Viral on Twitter

    © AFP 2019 / SAJJAD HUSSAIN
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    As a language of ancient India, Sanskrit has a 3,500-year-long history. It is a language used in most works of Hindu philosophy and the principal texts of Buddhism and Jainism. It has also had an influence on poetry, music, drama, scientific, and technical learning. Today, over 50 million students study Sanskrit at school in the country.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): A proposed plan by the Indian government to create at least two Sanskrit-speaking villages near institutions of the language in the country has evoked mixed reactions on social media.

    Presiding over a meeting of heads of central language institutions in the Indian capital city of New Delhi this week, the country's Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said there is a need to engage more qualified Sanskrit teachers and professors to give new dimensions to this ancient language, as well as to promote it both at the national and international level.

    Some netizens opposed the government's plan for Sanskrit.

    ​Meanwhile, the Nishank has asked officials of his ministry to meet with heads of these language institutions regularly and discover innovative ways to promote Indian languages.

    Since 2014, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has been observing a National Sanskrit Week to promote the language in schools. Those keen to promote the language as a gateway to India's ancient culture have welcomed the move.

    In 2016, a Ministry of Human Resource Development-appointed 12-member committee prepared a 10-year road map for the promotion of Sanskrit. In its 32-page recommendatory report, the then committee defined Sanskrit as the "voice of India's soul and wisdom".

    A National Sanskrit University funded by the HRD Ministry has been implementing schemes for the propagation of the Sanskrit language and literature. It provides financial assistance for the publication and re-printing of rare books. It is also supporting Sanskrit teachers and scholars through cash rewards for exemplary work.    

    Related:

    Indian Muslim Rights Group Hails Modi Government’s Minorities Scholarship Plan
    Indian PM Modi May Have to Use Pakistani Airspace to Reach SCO Summit - Source
    UK Court Denies Bail to Indian Fugitive Businessman Nirav Modi
    Indian PM Modi Pays Tribute to Late Bollywood Actor Girish Karnad
    Tags:
    language, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Narendra Modi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tehran Opens Giant Insects Park
    Tehran Opens New Attraction Close to Jurassic Park Featuring Giant Insects
    Voice Mailbox Full?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse