Military Aircraft Crashes in Central Vietnam, Killing Both Pilots – Official (PHOTO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A Yak-52 trainer plane has crashed in central Vietnam, leaving both pilots killed, the VnExpress newspaper reported on Friday.

"Half the plane was destroyed and two pilots died," commune chairman Nguyen Huu Hao said, as quoted by the newspaper.

According to the official, the crash led to a fire in the surrounding area, and firefighters are currently working to extinguish it.

A training aircraft Yak-52 crashed in Khanh Hoa province in central #Vietnam, two pilots killed. Vietnamese #airforce should prob stop using old Soviet planes after so many crashes. pic.twitter.com/GcJq3eXOee — Nga Pham (@ngaphambbc) 14 июня 2019 г.

The incident occurred in the Cam Lam district of the Suoi Tan Commune, according to the outlet.