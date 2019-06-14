Military Aircraft Crashes in Central Vietnam, Killing Both Pilots – Official (PHOTO)

"Half the plane was destroyed and two pilots died," commune chairman Nguyen Huu Hao said, as quoted by the newspaper.
According to the official, the crash led to a fire in the surrounding area, and firefighters are currently working to extinguish it.
A training aircraft Yak-52 crashed in Khanh Hoa province in central #Vietnam, two pilots killed. Vietnamese #airforce should prob stop using old Soviet planes after so many crashes. pic.twitter.com/GcJq3eXOee— Nga Pham (@ngaphambbc) 14 июня 2019 г.
The incident occurred in the Cam Lam district of the Suoi Tan Commune, according to the outlet.
