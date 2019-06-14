Nationwide Protests of Doctors Erupt in India Over Alleged Assault by Patient’s Family

Over 3,500 resident doctors from New Delhi alone have lent support to the striking doctors of West Bengal, who have been staging protests for the last few days. The demonstrating doctors refused to give in to the state’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s directive to end the strike yesterday.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The India Medical Association declared Friday "All India Protest Day" in solidarity with their colleagues protesting in Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal state, to press for their demand to boost their security while they carry out their professional duties at medical facilities.

The doctors at #AIIMS- country's biggest hospital- are holding protests to express solidarity with their colleagues who were attacked by a mob in Kolkata. Health services badly hit in several states, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Bihar, UP, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala and MP pic.twitter.com/WGH6qDdtgb — Rishikesh Kumar (@rishhikesh) June 14, 2019

The protest originally started on Tuesday after attacks on two junior doctors on duty at the NRS Medical College in Kolkata. They were allegedly physically assaulted by the family of an elderly patient who had died. But on Thursday, Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee urged doctors to stop the strikes, threating with strict measures.

On Friday, the India Medical Association declared "All India Protest Day", with moral support for the medical community pouring in from different parts of the country on social media and #SaveTheDoctors trending high on Twitter.

Mamata Banerjee left red faced as her own nephew, Abesh Banerjee, who is a student at Kolkata's KPC Medical College Hospital, has joined the doctors' protest today!! #SaveTheDoctors pic.twitter.com/MQ7raLU0Ci — Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) June 14, 2019

It seems like Mamta Banerjee needs treatment herself, her mind is gone again.

Mamta Banerjee has thrown a young resident medical intern in her state under the bus because she wants to protect 200 criminal Muslims who beat up a resident doctor. #Savethedoctors#SaveBengal pic.twitter.com/bcWDjW1lH9 — Vinay Chauhan (@bjpvinaychauhan) June 14, 2019

This is a reality.



For becoming a good doctors, u have to study for atleast 8-10 years and then some goon takes ur life just because he feels he is above law is completely unacceptable.



Jihadi Mamta has completely lost it.#Savethedoctors — Utkarsh raj (@Utkarsh501) June 14, 2019

​WARNING: Some photos are graphic and may offend sensibilities

These pictures are not of terrorists. These are young budding doctors trying to do their duties wholeheartedly, in return assaulted by goons in WB. If this isn't waking up conscience of the society, it doesn't deserve the services of the doctors. #Savethedoctors pic.twitter.com/22qEIHlYjM — Mutating Neurons (@MutatingNeurons) June 14, 2019

​Meanwhile, the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed West Bengal's authorities, accusing Mamata Banerjee of protecting the junior doctors' attackers just because they belong to the "minority" community.

"Instead of providing security to the doctors, the Chief Minister is protecting the accused assaulters. The attackers of the doctors are not being arrested as they belong to a particular community who happen to be Banerjee's voters", BJP state President Dilip Ghosh said.

Chief Minister Banerjee rebuffed the allegations, counter-accusing the BJP of communalising the whole issue. Earlier, throughout the campaigning of the Indian parliamentary elections, the BJP constantly accused Banerjee and her party of indulging in "Muslim appeasement" at the cost of Hindus living in the state.

However, Banerjee has denied the "anti-Hindu" allegations levelled against her, while accusing the BJP of trying to incite communal feelings among the Hindus. After the election results, communal tensions between Hindus and Muslims have remained high in the state.

Indian Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, too, has appealed to Chief Minister Banerjee to withdraw her ultimatum to the medical community and not make this a prestige issue.

I feel very sad that doctors across India had to strike work in protest against atrocities on doctors in W Bengal & consequently patients across India are suffering.I appeal to @Mamtaofficial to withdraw her ultimatum to the medical community & not make this a prestige issue. pic.twitter.com/bSIkVFkrLs — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) June 14, 2019

​On Thursday, protesting doctors in the capital city of West Bengal engaged in a tussle with Mamata Banerjee as doctors did not pay heed to a four-hour ultimatum given by the chief minister to call off the strike when she visited them.