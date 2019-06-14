Register
04:50 GMT +314 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Brenton Tarrant, charged for murder in relation to the mosque attacks, is seen in the dock during his appearance in the Christchurch District Court, New Zealand March 16, 2019.

    New Zealand Massacre Suspect Pleads Not Guilty to Terrorism, Murder Charges

    © REUTERS / POOL New
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 22

    The Australian gunman accused of killing 51 people and injuring dozens in shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, has pleaded not guilty to more than 90 charges.

    On Friday, 28-year-old Brenton Tarrant appeared in New Zealand’s Christchurch High Court via video to claim innocence of 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of terrorism for allegedly carrying out the livestreamed March 15 massacre.

    In this image made from video, a teenager breaks an egg on the head of Senator Fraser Anning while he holds a press conference, Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Melbourne, New Zealand
    © AP Photo /
    ‘It Wasn’t Mine to Keep’: ‘Egg Boy’ Donates $70K to Christchurch Shooting Victims

    Tarrant, who called from the maximum-security Auckland Prison, was seen by a packed courtroom containing some 80 survivors of the attacks and family members of the victims. An overflow room was also designated after the main courtroom reached capacity.

    Despite Tarrant’s visual presence in the courtroom room, his microphone was muted.

    Following two assessments of Tarrant’s mental health, Judge Cameron Mander declared no issues were detected that would possibly interfere with the defendant’s ability to stand trial.

    Tarrant showed little emotion for the majority of the trial; however, AP reports there was a noticeable smirk from the 28-year-old when his lawyer entered his pleas.

    Brenton Tarrant, charged for murder, making a sign to the camera during his appearance in the Christchurch District Court, New Zealand March 16, 2019
    © REUTERS / Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald/Pool
    Mosque Leader Blames Mossad, Zionists for New Zealand Shooting Spree

    Following the attack, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who referred to the massacre as “one of New Zealand’s darkest days,” and French President Emmanuel Macron joined together in the “Christchurch Call,” an effort to combat the use of social media as a tool to promote “terrorism and hate.”

    As a result of the Christchurch Call, Facebook announced last month that it would be introducing a “one-strike” rule for livestreamers. Those who violate Facebook Live’s terms will be subject to either a temporary or permanent restriction of access to the feature.

    Tarrant’s trial, which is estimated to span the course of six weeks, is slated to begin May 4, 2020.

    Related:

    Six Accused of Sharing Video of Christchurch Attack in Court, Two Denied Bail
    New Zealand Parlt Votes to Amend Gun Laws Following Deadly Christchurch Massacre
    Rating of New Zealand's PM Hits Record in 1st Poll After Christchurch Tragedy
    Sri Lankan Blasts Response to Christchurch Attack in NZ - Minister
    New Zealand Charges Christchurch Mosque Attacker Brenton Tarrant With Terrorism
    Tags:
    Brenton Tarrant, Emmanuel Macron, Jacinda Ardern, mass murder, attempted murder, murder, Social Media, mental health issues, mental health, Livestreaming, Livestream, facebook, gunman, Terrorism, massacre, New Zealand, Christchurch massacre, Christchurch, Christchurch
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tehran Opens Giant Insects Park
    Tehran Opens New Attraction Close to Jurassic Park Featuring Giant Insects
    Voice Mailbox Full?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse