Netizens Applaud Indian Superstar Amitabh Bachchan for Paying Off Farmers’ Debts

The septuagenarian actor, popularly called “Big B”, has been one of the most revered actors over the years in the Indian film industry.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian superstar Amitabh Bachchan is winning accolades from netizens for paying off the debts of 2,100 farmers from the country's Bihar state.

On Wednesday, he shared the news on his blog.

"A promise made done… the farmers from Bihar that had outstanding loans, picked 2100 of them and paid off their amount with a OTS (One Time Settlement) with the Bank, called some of them over to Janak (Big B's office) and personally gave it to them at the hands of Shweta and Abhishek (his children)," shared Bachchan.

Bachchan, who has also helped Indian farmers in the past, was hailed by twitterians for his latest philanthropic gesture.

#Amitabh Bachchan,dear sir,you are a great Megaster in real and rill life.U r real Shahenshah.

I greatly overwhelmed for a great step for paying loan of 2100 farmers of bihar. pic.twitter.com/J9HyvwmqWm — ABHISHEK SINGH (@sabhishek189) June 13, 2019

BigB shows his Big heart as he pays off the loan of 2100 farmers of Bihar. As a Bihari and his Kirorimal college junior, I wish to thank @SrBachchan from the bottom of my heart..!! #MahaNayak pic.twitter.com/7rYd6SsmVW — Anshu (@AnshuJdu) June 13, 2019

Veteran Actor @SrBachchan has paid off 2,100 Farmers loans from the state of #Bihar



A noble gesture indeed.. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/DXp7kNj4CY — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 13, 2019

@SrBachchan I like to share my feelings. Sir a heartful thanks to you sir for paying the bihari farmers loan not to a hundred of count but ur doing it to thousands of farmers

. Thank you so much sir.I felt guilty of not doing such a great things sir pic.twitter.com/X8Ki70mYwT — Saireddy (@Sairedd68410393) June 12, 2019

@SrBachchan Sir, #outstanding loans of farmers. A noble and humanitarian aid to needy farmers. Other should follow. Great altruism. Jai Hind — Hari Singh (@hari_singh1115) June 13, 2019

Debt-ridden farmers committing suicide has been a concern in India. The issue was highlighted by various political parties in their 2019 Indian parliamentary election campaigns.

According to the National Crime Reports Bureau ADSI report of 2014, Farmer suicides account for 11.2% of all suicides in India.