No Survivors in Indian An-32 Plane Crash - IAF

An Indian Air Force (IAF) AN-32 with 13 people on board went missing last week after it departed from Jorhat. The wreckage, however, was found on Tuesday in a remote area in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Indian Air Force said in a statement on Thursday that eight members of the rescue team reached the crash site today morning, however, there were no survivors at the crash site.

"IAF Pays tribute to the brave Air-warriors who lost their life during the #An32 crash on 03 Jun 2019 and stands by with the families of the victims. May their soul rest in peace."

#Update on #An32 crash: Eight members of the rescue team have reached the crash site today morning. IAF is sad to inform that there are no survivors from the crash of An32. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) 13 июня 2019 г.

​The plane took off at 12.25 local time (06.55 GMT) on 3 June and headed to the neighbouring state of Arunachal Pradesh, where an hour later it was supposed to land at a military airfield near the village of Mechuka.

However, the connection with the aircraft was then lost.

On the same day, the Indian military, together with the government and civilian structures, launched a large-scale search operation.

