Clashes in Hong Kong Over Extradition Bill Leave 22 Injured – Reports

BEIJING (Sputnik) - At least 22 were injured in Hong Kong after a protest against a controversial extradition bill turned violent on Wednesday, the South China Morning Post said.

Sixteen men and six women were sent to two hospitals, according to the local newspaper.

Ten of them were in a stable condition as of 6 p.m. local time (10:00 GMT).

The paper posted a photo of a blooded man, allegedly a driver for the local television channel, RTHK, who sustained a head injury.

The hospital authority has reportedly asked the public to use emergency services only when it was absolutely necessary.

Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters after they stormed government buildings. The Legislative Council put off indefinitely a second reading of the bill, which will make it easier to extradite fugitives to China.

Over a million demonstrators took to the streets in Hong Kong over the weekend in what was the biggest protest since the former British colony was handed back to China in 1997.