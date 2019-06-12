Video: India Evacuates 300,000 From Western Coast Ahead of Severe Cyclone 'Vayu'

The “very severe cyclonic storm” with wind speeds of 155-165kph gusting up to 180kph may hit the Gujarat coast, between the Dwarka and Veraval regions, around Thursday afternoon

New Delhi (Sputnik): An estimated 300,000 people have been evacuated from the country's western coast by Indian authorities as part of preventive measures ahead of a major cyclone potentially wreaking havoc on the area.

The “very severe cyclonic storm” with wind speeds of 155-165kph gusting up to 180kph may hit the Gujarat coast around Thursday afternoon

India has put its military on high alert ahead of cyclone Vayu. Also, all operations at Gujarat airports have been suspended in light of the cyclone.

Meanwhile, the Indian Defence Ministry said long-range, multi-mission maritime P8I and IL aircraft are on standby to undertake search and rescue missions if needed.

#WATCH Gujarat: Strong winds and dust hit the Somnath temple in Gir Somnath district ahead of the landfall of #CycloneVayu, expected tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/CgVFYJvpeH — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019

"State Administration, local District authorities and Indian Coast Guard authorities have been directed to caution fishermen against proceeding to sea and take all necessary precautions in view of inclement weather," the ministry said.

Indian Navy ships and helicopters have been directed to advise fishing vessels operating at sea to return to harbour.

Dust Storms which are the effects of #CycloneVayu pic.twitter.com/kC2NLeD2z0 — Divyansh Krishna (@_d_krishna_) June 12, 2019

The authorities have already made arrangements to stockpile essential supplies at shelters.